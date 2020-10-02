Satellite Tracking Apps and Info

John Salmi, KB1MGI, writes on the PART of Westford mailing list:
- Heavens Above app <https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.heavens_above.viewer&hl=en_US>
(The Heavens Above app lists satellite frequencies, but not PL tones; most PL tones are 67.0)
- The Ultimate Guide to Working Ham Radio Satellites <https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAE8NiJ6tGA>
- SatSat is a satellite tracking software <https://apps.apple.com/us/app/satsat/id1017063968>
- Ham Radio Deluxe Satellite Communications for Amateur Radio Operators <https://www.hamradiodeluxe.com/features/sattrack/>
-John, KB1MGI