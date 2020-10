Alan Hicks, KD1D, writes on the NEMass Fox Hunters List at 7:51 PM on October 2, 2020:

I set the fox loose again Friday afternoon around 5:00 pm in Westford. It should run all weekend and into Monday.

Some clues:

It is neither ingenuous nor ingenious to say that it is an area named after something that is igneous.

It is in an area with a small rocky stream.

It should be an easy non-strenuous hunt once you locate the general area.

73 and happy hunting!

Alan KD1D