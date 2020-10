John O’Neill, K1JRO, writes on the Eastern MA Hospital Net mailing list:

Due to technical difficulties, I was unable to send out a notice for the October EMHN with enough advance notice to everyone involved.

Therefore, we will not be holding a Net this month. I hope to have our email issues resolved soon.

Regards,

John O’

K1JRO

South Shore Health Amateur Radio Group

55 Fogg Rd. Mail-Stop 42

South Weymouth, MA 02190