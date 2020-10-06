Sci-Tech ARS Online Meeting, October 6, 2020

ONLINE Meeting: Tuesday, Oct 6, 7:00 PM.

To join the Sci-Tech Amateur Radio Society Meeting at 7:00 pm link your computer to [… contact Bob Phinney, K5TEC, at bobphinney@nescitech.com for Zoom conference details]

6:30 Moore’s Code Corner

Learn your call sign or first name in Morse code. Join Rusty Moore for a beginner’s intro to code. Same Zoom link as STARS.

7:00 MEETING

– Around the room updates and general chat

– Latest about New England Ham Convention

– Update on Parks on the Air

– Other old business and new business.

8:00 RADIO SHOP TALK

Open forum – all topics welcome! Each Tuesday after the regular meeting, join us for Ham Radio Shop Talk begins after the meeting, approx. 8:00 pm, on the same Zoom link. Hang out and join us.