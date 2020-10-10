KD1D Fox is Back On the Air, October 9, 2020

Alan Hicks, KD1D, writes on the NEMass Fox Hunters List on October 9, 2020:

The KD1D Fox transmitter went on the air again in Westford MA at 1530 EDT on Friday 9 October 2020.

It will transmit a voice message on 146.565 MHz for approximately 30 seconds which will repeat at 60 second intervals. I expect the Fox to be operating through the weekend until at least Tuesday afternoon. For additional information on our club’s Fox Hunting activities, please visit: http://www.wb1gof.org/ activities/Foxing/



Some clues:

– It is located on conservation land in the northeast section of town and can be heard from Route 40 (Groton Road).

– You may park at a public playground (with a porta-potty) near the trail entrance.

-The Conservation area has a name similar to that of Tarzan’s family of origin.

– The name is also a compound word consisting of “neither black nor white” and a hard natural object.

Once you find the trail, the Fox will not be far away, but it may be difficult to see.

If you’re unfamiliar with the area, drop me an email at my callsign @arrl.net and I will help you zero in on the location before you go hunting.