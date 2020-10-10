Zola ARC Meets Online, October 24, 2020

Dear all:

Everyone is invited to our October Zola meeting.

Location: Online only, no in-person component

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern

Meeting format:

11:00 AM

Introductions and call to order

11:15 AM

Announcements, questions and answers

11:30 AM

Previously we asked ourselves as to what type of topics everyone would be interested in hearing about while we are having remote meetings. One of the subjects that was asked for was information about AMSAT. This month we are privileged to have Leandra, AF1R with us. She will have a presentation about AMSAT and will answer our questions afterwards.

[Contact Frank Ventura, N1FMV, at frank -at- littlebreezes -dot- com for Zoom conference details.]

Thanks

Frank, N1FMV