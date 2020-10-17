N1DM: “Natick Public Safety Communications” at Wellesley ARS Online Meeting, October 20, 2020

Dan Brown, W1DAN, writes in the Wellesley ARS Spark Gap:

Our next Zoom meeting will be Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 7:30PM, when Dom, N1DM, will talk about Natick Public Safety communications.

Dom notes: “The presentation will concentrate on radio systems used in Natick’s 911 dispatch center. A discussion of the dispatchers equipment capabilities and the various interagency systems in use at the dispatch center will be included.”

I will email a Zoom meeting invite link before the meeting. Also, if you are not by your computer, you can call in to the meeting via telephone.