Tech-In-A-Day Course & VE Session, Gardner, January-February, 2021

Special announcement from Ray Lajoie, KB1LRL, Western MA Section Manager to Eastern MA ARRL members: Ken Burstall, WB8PKK, has secured for us the Masonic Hall in Gardner for a tech in a day class and VE sessions in January and February. This will be done with Covid and Board of Health Guidelines to ensure safety. We need volunteers to aid in conducting these sessions. I am inviting EMA section and others as well. This is a great opportunity. Let’s not pass this up.

Calling all VEs and Teachers:

The Western Mass. section needs your help! As you know Covid has squashed most of the classes and testing sessions this year. I have been informed by Ken Burstall, WB8PKK, that the Masonic Hall in Gardner has a new air filtration system and is allowing us the use of their dining hall to host a Tech-in-a-day course and an open and walk-in VE session. We need volunteer teachers and VEs to assist in conducting the testing and teachings. There are also 25 Boafeng radios preprogrammed for those that have passed.

This will be in compliance with the guidelines of the Board of Health and testing materials will be sterilized using UV-C process and heat-sealed bags. Ken has provided the materials for sterilization and has provided the means to get this off the ground.

Session dates are open and can be either a Saturday or Sunday in January or February. We need to know who can participate to do what and when in order to secure the date to advertise. Please contact Ken at backhoeken@yahoo.com. This invitation will also be open to our EMA neighbors as well.

Thank you, Ken, for your generous effort and donation. Please pass this along to anyone interested. And please let’s not let this opportunity pass by.

Thank you,

Ray KB1LRL