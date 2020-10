Gene Balinski, K1NR, writes in the Algonquin ARC mailing list:

Please join us for the NEW New England Digital Swap Net

This Saturday Evening 8:00 PM on the DMR-MARC New England network

Choose the New England-wide talk group, and check-in when net control calls your area. Feel free to list gear for sale, trade, or wanted.

Hope to see you then,

73

Gene K1NR