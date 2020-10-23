KD1D Fox is Out Again at a New Location, October 23, 2020

Alan Hicks, KD1D, writes on the NE Mass Fox Hunters list at 4:23 PM on October 23, 2020:

As of noon Friday [October 23, 2020], the KD1D Fox is on the air at a Westford Conservation Trust Site. It will remain there through Monday.

The Site is the Veterans Memorial Complex in the Graniteville section of town. There is an excellent write up of the area at: https:// westfordconservationtrust.org/ tws_holding/veterans-memorial- complex/

Some Hints:

– The site can be approached from at least two directions. Although one might be tempted to follow a Beacon, greater success may come from finding the Field of Diamonds. You will know you are near the Field when you see many foxes cavorting. Do not be deceived – our Fox is not among them.

– When you come to the table, you will know you are on the right path.

– Like life itself, the trail has several ups and downs. The wise seeker will carry a staff or hiking stick.

– The hunter must traverse a road made difficult by the presence of many fallen ancients.

– Beware the fortress. It is deceitful.

Happy Hunting!

73 de KD1D