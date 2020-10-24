POTA Activation, Hopkinton State Park, October 25, 2020

Steve Ciavarini, NQ1F, writes on the Wellesley ARS mailing list:

Rob Jaczko, WA1UMU, and I and possibly Leandra Mac Lennan, AF1R, are doing a POTA activation at Hopkinton State Park tomorrow at 1 PM and would love to have anyone join us. We will have plenty of antennas so you will only need to bring your radio if you would like to operate in tandem. It’s like a mini field day and a chance to escape the Covid blues. We practice safe Covid operation, keeping several wavelengths apart, hi hi.

If you can’t make it but would like to participate, work us from home and you can spot our frequencies on the website.

73,

Steve, NQ1F