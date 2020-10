K1USN Radio Club is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting:

Topic: K1USN Zoom session: Barbara Dougan, N1NS, and her US Forest Service fire fighting

Time: Oct 27, 2020 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Zoom details: Contact Pi Pugh, K1BV, at pi.k1rv at gmail.com

[To read more about Barbara’s accomplishments and her career with the National Park Service, visit https://ema.arrl.org/public-information/amateur-radio-in-the-media/#Cape_Cod_National_Seashore_Educator_Carried_Torch .]