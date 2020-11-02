Northeast HamXposition “Grand Finale” Virtual Weekend, November 6-8, 2020

HamXposition 2020 Chairman Bob DeMattia, K1IW, writes:

We are coming up on a grand finale virtual weekend. If you haven’t already, there is still time to register!

This email gives a brief summary – see http://www.hamxposition.org for details and to sign up.

Our HamXposition special event station – W1A – will be activated on Friday evening, November 6th and will be on the air through 7 PM the following Sunday. W1A will be operated from individual operator’s home stations – you can sign up so that your station is one of them.

On Saturday, November 7th at 10 AM, the Nashua Area Radio Society will be holding an online version of the “Ham Radio Bootcamp”. The cover story in October QST, this activity is geared for new hams looking into the various ways they can experience the hobby. However, even if you’ve had your license for a long time you might learn something new!

On Saturday November 7th at 7 PM, we will be holding our “Virtual Grand Banquet”. Order your favorite take-out or delivery, pull up your chair, and enjoy an evening highlighted with keynote speaker Gordon West. At the conclusion of the event, we will hold a drawing for the banquet prize – a Kenwood V71A dual band transceiver with Astron power supply and dual-band mag mount antenna. You must be present at drawing time to win.

All of these events are free, but all require preregistration. Once you preregister, you will be given the connection details.

Finally, we are running a donation drive this year to help offset some of the annual costs we have and to help keep the revenue stream toward the scholarships flowing. Anyone donating $5 or more will receive a souvenir HamXPosition 2020 general admission ticket by mail.

Those donating $25 or more will be listed on our electronic honor wall, and those donating $50 or more will receive a limited-edition “Moonbounce” badge ribbon (which you can use in 2021) and a limited-edition T-shirt:

Preregistration and donations can all be done on our website: http://www.hamxposition.org

To get to the donation section, click on the banquet Event Registration link.

I hope you are able to enjoy all or part of our events – and hope to be able to see you at our in-person convention on July 23, 24 and 25, 2021.

73,

Bob – K1IW

Chair, HamXposition 2020