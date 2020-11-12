Nashoba Valley ARC Offering On-line Technician Classes Beginning November 18, 2020

From the Nashoba Valley ARC “Signal,” November 2020:

Bruce Blain, K1BG, will be conducting on-line technician classes beginning on Wednesday, November 18th. Classes will run twice weekly for four weeks on Monday and Wednesday nights. Each class will be two hours long and run on Zoom. Six students are currently signed up for the class.

If you are interested, please contact Bruce ASAP. The cost for the class is $30, which includes textbook material. For more information, please contact Bruce, K1BG, at 508-341-5124.