CQ Amateur Radio Magazine’s January 2021 issue features an article by Dennis Shapiro, W1UF, who lives in both Los Angeles and Nantucket Island.

According to CQ: “We start with W1UF’s tale of combining two hobbies – flying and ham radio – to lead him on a ‘record-setting’ DXpedition to all that remains in North America of New France, St. Pierre and Miquelon islands off the coast of Newfoundland.”