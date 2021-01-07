Great Hill Gang / K1USN Swap Net, January 8, 2021

From the Great Hill Gang Group:

Reminder, tomorrow, Friday January 8, 2021 at 8 pm local time, the first GREAT HILL GANG / K1USN SWAP NET will happen on the Marshfield repeater, 145.39 PL 67. Net controls will be Mike, NA1XX, in North Weymouth and Mike, K1UVH, in Hingham.

Buy, sell, trade, look for, give away ham radio gear and accessories.

Prices may be mentioned on the air, but the final transactions should take place off-net between the hams making them. Please limit listings to 5 or fewer to keep things rolling.

Clean out your closet and make some new candy store money!

73,

Mike NA1XX