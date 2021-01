The K1USN Radio Club will feature Barbara Dougan, N1NS, will present on “Marconi on Cape Cod & the January 18, 2021 KM1CC Special Event” on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM online.

To receive an invitation to this Zoom presentation you must send “Pi” Pugh, K1RV, at k1rv -at- arrl -dot- net a request to be added to the K1USN Zoom invitation list.