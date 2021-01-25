Affiliated Clubs / Licensing Education & Training

“Pandemic Ham Club Radio Activities–An Opportunity to Grow” at RATPAC, January 27, 2021

RATPAC logoPlease plan to attend Wednesday’s January 27 Zoom presentation. 

10:00 PM AST / 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 7:00 PM MST / 6:00 PM PST / 5:00 PM AKST / 4:00 PM HST

 Topic: Pandemic Ham Club Radio Activities, an opportunity to grow 

Speaker/Presenter:  Anthony Luscre, K8ZT

 This is a Zoom presentation that ALL HAM CLUBS and organizations should attend. 

  • This meeting will be recorded. By participating you consent to being recorded. 
  • Please change your display name to Your First Name, Call Sign and Location, e.g. Dan K7REX Idaho. 
  • Please stay muted until ready to speak. Your space bar works like a PTT for unmuting
  • You may ask questions in chat; please stay on topic while using chat.

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2128884758?pwd=WExjZC82b2JiNXd2UXN4MWFvb3RmZz09

Meeting ID: 212 888 4758
Passcode: CLUBS
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,2128884758#,,,,*446165# US (Houston)
+16699006833,,2128884758#,,,,*446165# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location
        +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
        +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
        +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
        +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
        +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
        +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
