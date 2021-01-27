KC1DKY Foxhunting Activities Highlighted on Wilmington Cable TV

Nick Mollo, KC1DKY, writes:

I recently interjected on a Facebook post on one of the Wilmington groups where they were talking about letterboxing and geocaching and I mentioned fox hunting using radios. This got picked up by one of the content producers at Wilmington Cable TV. He contacted me to ask about fox hunting and how it related, and told me he was going to put together a piece on what he called “modern day treasure hunting”. We set up a Zoom interview, and even my daughter got involved, and he interviewed us.

If you are interested, you can watch the video – the whole program is just over 13 minutes, and our segment is the first six minutes or so. I hope I did the sub-hobby the justice that it deserves.

Enjoy! My daughter and I look forward to getting back out there when the weather starts getting warmer again. I hope you are all staying safe and healthy!

73 for now!

Nick

KC1DKY