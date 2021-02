From w1hh.org:

Join us for the next [Billerica Amateur Radio Society] club Zoom meeting for an interesting and informative presentation by Donna Halper, noted Boston Radio Historian entitled “How the Amateurs Created Boston Radio”. This will be a wonderful presentation by Donna that I am sure everyone will enjoy! Hope to see you then!

For Zoom conference details, email Doug Bruce, KC1MJK, at douglas.bruce1 -at- comcast -dot- net.