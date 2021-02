From wa1npo.org:

“[The next Whitman Amateur Radio Club] monthly meeting will be Feb 3, 2021 at 7PM and [will] be a remote meeting broadcast live via ZOOM. A link will be sent out to the membership via email. This has been working well so far. Unfortunately, the Knights of Columbus hall is now limited to 10 folks for now per the governor’s mandate. Social distancing rules are enforced. We will recess, returning to meetings at the K of C at a later date but is not looking good.”