Hello,

Covid-19 restrictions are still in place for EOCs, and Amateur Radio Volunteers at Healthcare facilities are still locked out. Although some home stations have been participating in the Nets most home stations are unable to reach multiple repeaters unlike the Hospital Stations. Because of the diminished numbers and results, I am suspending the Eastern MA Hospital Nets until further notice.

We are nearing the point in time where a large majority of Hospital HAM Volunteers will be eligible to be vaccinated. Hopefully, once this is completed we will once again be able to man our hospital stations and resume the NETS.

Stay safe, 73s

John O’

K1JRO