N1DM: “History of Radio in Maine Back to World War I” at Sci-Tech ARS Meeting Online, February 23, 2021

Dom Mallozzi, N1DM, will present the “History of Radio in Maine back to World War I” on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 19:00 ET.

This talk is a discussion of historic radio sites in Maine from World War One through the 1960s. This discussion includes some radio sites that have long disappeared but had a major influence on radio, like the site of the first major commercial use of single sideband. As with any such history discussion, we will also cover a few technical details on the progress of technology over the years from long waves to satellites.

For Zoom conference information, email Bob Phinney, K5TEC, at bobphinney -at- nescitech -dot- org or call 508-720-4179.