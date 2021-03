On Tuesday March 9 at 19:00 Wayne Hansen, KC1MCW, and Mark Rudd, KC1LOM, will present,“Flying the Beam: Navigation by Air & Space.”

Wayne will cover past and present methods to use radio for aircraft communication and navigation. Mark will cover how the Apollo 1967 mission used radio for the space mission’s communication and navigation to the moon and back.

For Zoom conference information, email Bob Phinney, K5TEC, at bobphinney -at- nescitech -dot- org or call 508-720-4179.