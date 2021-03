Note: This is a time correction to the February 2021 EMA Section News.

Normal Date and Times:

NEW: 20:00-21:00 UTC Friday;

00:00-01:00 UTC Monday.

The K1USN Radio Club sponsors the one-hour, twice-weekly Slow Speed Test (SST) every Friday and Sunday. For those who prefer a more leisurely CW pace or are new CW operators this just might be what you are looking for! Details can be found at <http://www.k1usn.com/sst.html>.