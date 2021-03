Special Announcement: 2021 Virtual SKYWARN Training Sessions Announced – All 2021 SKYWARN Training Virtual Due to COVID Hello to all… Due to COVID-19 concerns, SKYWARN Training classes will again be held virtually. The SKYWARN Training sessions will occur on 3 weeknights and 2 weekends. The weeknight sessions will be taught by NWS forecasters and the weekend sessions taught by Amateur Radio Operators. Dates and registration information can be seen at the following […]

Wind Coordination Message #2 – Monday Night 3/1/21-Tuesday PM 3/2/21 – Strong to Damaging Wind and Bitterly Cold Wind Chill Potential Hello to all… ..A brief Arctic blast will affect the region Monday Night into Tuesday with strong to damaging winds likely Monday Night into Tuesday Morning to early afternoon with bitterly cold wind chills. A few heavier snow showers and snow squalls could affect isolated to scattered parts of the area late Monday Evening.. ..A […]

Storm Coordination Message #4 – Moderate Winter Storm Thursday Afternoon 2/18/21-Friday Evening 2/19/21 Hello to all… ..Moderate plowable snowfall on track for Southern New England Thursday Afternoon into Friday Evening.. ..A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 12 PM Thursday Afternoon through 7 PM Friday Evening for the entire NWS Boston/Norton Coverage Area including the islands for 3-7″ of snow. There is the possibility for higher snowfall […]

Storm Coordination Message #2 – Monday Night 2/15/21-Tuesday Evening 2/16/21 Icing Potential Hello to all… ..Potential exists for significant icing across portions of interior Southern New England. Some models have trended a bit warmer but some models have colder conditions and the highest risk area for icing that could be damaging is across the east slopes of the Berkshires and Northern Massachusetts in Franklin, Northern Worcester and […]

