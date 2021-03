[Algonquin Amateur Radio Club] member Dennis Egan, W1UE, will speak on the topic of “Using Propagation Prediction Software” at the March 11, 2021 AARC meeting at 7:30 PM online via Zoom. Information on joining this virtual meeting will be sent out in advance via email.

[For Zoom conference information, email Mike Powell, W1KU, at < president@n1em.org >.]