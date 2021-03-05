from nediv.arrl.org:

ARRL SSB DX Contest, March 6-7, 2021

Contest Objective:

To encourage W/VE stations to expand knowledge of DX propagation on the HF and MF bands, improve operating skills, and improve station capability by creating a competition in which DX stations may only contact W/VE stations. One contest period is CW-only and one is Phone-only. Use only the 160, 80, 40, 20, 15, and 10 meter bands.

W/VE amateurs: Work as many DX stations in as many DXCC entities as possible.

DX stations: Work as many W/VE stations in as many of the 48 contiguous states and provinces as possible.

Date: Phone: First full weekend in March (March 6-7, 2021).

Contest Period: Begins 0000 UTC Saturday and runs through 2359 UTC Sunday.

2021 Multoperator Accommodations:

ARRL has issued temporary accommodations for multioperator stations competing in the 2021 International ARRL DX Contest (CW and phone). Individual team members may operate from their home stations in conjunction with the multi-op station. The home stations must be within a radius of 100 kilometers (62 miles) of the multiop station, and must be within the same DXCC entity, US State, or Canadian province. For more information, visit the link below.

www.arrl.org/news/guidelines-issued-for-arrl-dx-contest-multioperator-stations

Contest rules are now maintained as a single downloadable document (see “Full Contest Rules” below).

For contest information contact contests@arrl.org or (860) 594-0232