Cape Ann ARA Schedule

Cape Ann Amateur Radio Association Schedule:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unless otherwise noted, all scheduled meetings will be held via our 2-meter repeater W1GLO 145.13 MHz in Gloucester.

The next Directors Meeting will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM.

The Members Meeting scheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM has been canceled due to restrictions imposed on gatherings due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The VE Exam Session scheduled for Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 9:00 AM has been canceled. Please email our VE Team Contact, Bill, WZ1L, for further information.

The club operates a Sunday evening 2-meter net (CAARAnet) at 9:00 PM on 145.130 MHz with a 107.2 PL tone. This is an open and informal net that disseminates club news, ARRL bulletins and traffic of interest to the ham radio community and prepares operators for emergency communications work. All are invited to check into the net as club membership is not a requirement.

The CAARA club net is also available and accessible via Echolink. W1GLO-R will connect you to our Cape Ann repeater on 145.130 MHz.