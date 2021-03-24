Farhat: “The Essential Oscillator in Wireless Communications: Theory & Applications” at Northeastern University Wireless Club, March 24, 2021

On Wednesday, 3/24/21 at 11:45 AM, Professor Amir Farhat will talk about the all important RF element, the oscillator. This element is responsible for frequency generation that allows filtering and carrying of the data signal being received and sent. In order to operate any RF device and allow proper communication, very clean and consistent sine waves of desired frequencies needed to generate. The theory, the implementation and the application of this will all be discussed for this all important device.