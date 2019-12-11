K1IR Promotes Tower Safety Month on “Ham Nation” Broadcast

Jim Idelson, K1IR, was featured in the first of three episodes on the Ham Nation video blog as a part of “Tower Safety Month.”

The Sudbury native has created a nationwide initiative called the Zero Falls Alliance to promote safe tower practices and “a vision of an always-safe amateur radio where every ham fully understands the potential risks – and has the knowledge and tools to keep those risks at bay.”

The first in the series aired on December 4, 2019. The second is scheduled to be shown on December 11.