Ray Cord, K2TGX, writes:

Just a reminder that the December meeting of [the Sturdy Memorial Hospital Amateur Radio Club] will be held this coming Tuesday, December 17th in Conference Room D&E at the hospital. The ARES EmCom Team will meet at 7:00 PM; the business meeting will start at 8:00 PM.

Nominations and elections of officers will be held that night. A reminder that dues are due. The new dues structure is $25.00. Retirees may pay $20.00.

Ray K2TGX

Secretary/Treasurer SMHARC