The next club meeting [of the Pilgrim Amateur Radio Club] will be Monday, January 13, 2020, 7:00 PM at The Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School, 195 MA-137, Harwich, MA.

Pilgrim ARC members have been active in amateur radio emergency communications, class/test instruction, and maintaining two repeaters in Truro and Harwich. PARC is an ARRL affiliated club.