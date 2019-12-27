Area Clubs Celebrating Holiday Cheer, Part II

In November, 2019, we reported on a number of Eastern Massachusetts clubs who were holding holiday dinners and informal parties in the month of December. These clubs are getting into the holiday spirit in January with these social events:

In lieu of its traditional Christmas Party, the Falmouth Amateur Radio Association will hold a holiday brunch on January 4, 2020 from 8 AM to 10 AM. The group will be seated in a private room with a great view of Buzzards Bay.

The Boston Amateur Radio Club will hold its annual holiday party on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Stockyard restaurant in Brighton. Directions can be found at http://barc.org/directions-to-the-stockyard-brighton/. Please RSVP by Saturday, December 28. BARC members will also elect the 2019 BARC Ham of the Year. Nominations and RSVPs go to nv1w@arrl.net.

In lieu of their regular January meeting, Billerica Amateur Radio Society members will gather for a 2020 holiday get-together on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 7:00 PM at the Great Wall Restaurant, 309 Great Road in Bedford. In addition to a superb Chinese buffet, the celebration will include a “New Year’s version” of their traditional Yankee Swap. RSVP to ka1gtt@arrl.net.

The Southeastern MA Amateur Radio Association (SEMARA) will hold a free Christmas party for all members (and one guest) at the clubhouse in Dartmouth on January 11, 2020 (with a snow date of January 18, 2020) at 2 PM, casual dress. RSVP to Marcel Dumont, W1MLD at chiefmld@comcast.net no later than January 6, 2020.