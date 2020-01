The Algonquin Amateur Radio Club meeting on January 9, 2020, will feature Marcia Forde, KW1U, who will present on “Message Handling: An Important Skill in Emergency and Disaster Situations and the Role of the National Traffic System.”

AARC’s January newsletter can be read at: <https://www.qsl.net/n1em/QRZ/A ARC_Jan_2020.pdf >.

Club meetings are held at 7:30 PM in the library of the 1st Lt. Charles W. Whitcomb Middle School in Marlborough, 25 Union Avenue. Use Door #1 at rear of building.