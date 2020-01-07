N1CPE: “Today’s MARS” at Wellesley ARS, January 21, 2020

“MARS or ‘Military Auxiliary Radio System’ has changed dramatically since its creation in 1925. Army and Air Force MARS members support a very different mission than you may have heard of before 2010. Every day, MARS members are operating mixed mode voice/data nets using encrypted communications in support of a Department of Defense (DoD) mission to provide situational awareness to DoD planners, in the event of a ‘very bad day’ scenario. Learn about MARS, and how all Amateurs can support this mission, without joining MARS, and learn how to join MARS, if you have the capability and interest.”











