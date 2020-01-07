W1SEX: “Heath History, the GI Bill, and Economics of Restoration” at Minuteman RA, January 15, 2020

The Minuteman Repeater Association meeting will feature a presentation by Paul Topolski, W1SEX, entitled, “Heath History, the GI Bill, and Economics of Restoration” on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:30 PM. MMRA meets this month in the Leominster Emergency Management Agency Amphitheater, 37 Carter Street, in Leominster, MA 01453. Directions

“Heath Company was a major player in the electronics industry with hundreds of Heathkit products that educated customers and provided the satisfaction of building and enjoying their own equipment. Heath started with aircraft and transitioned to electronics with test equipment after World War II. Heath added HiFi and ham radio gear within a few years.

“Paul Topolski, W1SEX, of Gardner, Massachusetts will speak about the interesting and colorful history of Heath Company. Paul will speak about the company founder and the subsequent owners of Heath and how the Company’s rapid growth was bolstered by numerous economic factors that came to fruition at the close of World War II. Paul will outline these intertwined factors which lead to tremendous success and the ultimate failure of the company. Finally, Paul will show why Heathkits are among the best ham radio products to restore from both a practical and economical basis.”