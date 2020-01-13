Mystic Valley ARG Meets January 19, 2020

Nick Magliano, KC1MA writes:

The December meeting of the Mystic Valley Amateur Radio Group will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2019 @ 9 AM.

The meeting location will be the Milton Auxiliary Fire Dept. Station, 2nd floor, 509 Canton Avenue, Milton. The building is a little beyond the gazebo to the right of the Milton Fire Headquarters where we’ve held our Field Day Operations in past years. Local map is attached below as a post script.

We will be monitoring the 145.43 Belmont repeater for talk-in. Please feel free to email me with any questions. kc1ma at arrl dot net

https://www.townofmilton.org/sites/miltonma/files/uploads/towncommontrafficdirectionfinal.pdf