Algonquin ARC Flea Market, Marlborough, February 15, 2020

The Algonquin Amateur Radio Club will hold its Marlborough Flea Market on February 15, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the 1Lt Charles W. Whitcomb School, 25 Union St., Marlborough, MA. Talk-in is on the MMRA repeater, 147.27+ (PL 146.2).

A VE session will be held beginning at 9:00 AM. General admission is $5. Vendor tables are $15 before February 9, 2018, or $20 at the door if space is available. Each table includes one admission.

For more information, contact Tim Ikeda, KA1OS at 508-919-6136 (before 9:00 PM), email fleamarket@n1em.org or visit https://www.qsl.net/n1em/AARC_flea_2020_flier.pdf.