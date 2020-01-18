KM1CC to Commemorate Marconi’s First Transatlantic Wireless Transmission

The Marconi Cape Cod Radio Club will conduct a special events operation on January 18-19, 2020, to commemorate Guglielmo Marconi’s First Wireless Transmission from the United States to the United Kingdom.

KM1CC will operate voice on the 80, 40, and 20-meter amateur bands from a KM1CC member’s QTH near the original Marconi transmitting site in Wellfleet, grid square FN51av. Additionally, they will operate a second station at the National Park Service grounds in Wellfleet. A VHF/UHF mobile trailer station will operate 6 meters, 2 meters, 70 cm and possibly, 220 MHz with CW, FT8 and some SSB modes. All KM1CC ops should be on the air by 9 AM Saturday. The VHF/UHF operators will also participate in the ARRL January VHF Contest which begins at 2 PM. They will continue operating through Sunday as the contest continues.

More operating times and QSL info will be on the www.KM1CC QRZ Page: https://www.qrz.com/db/KM1CC