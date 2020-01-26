Cape Cod ARES Ice Show Exercise on 1/25/20 Successful – Several Off Cape Stations Also Participated

Frank-O’laughlin-WQ1O, Cape Cod ARES District Emergency Coordinator writes:

Cape Cod and Islands ARES conducted its annual winter field exercise on Saturday Jan 25th. We had 3 field teams, several EOCs, Falmouth Hospital, and many other stations We used 2m VHF, 6m, UHF, and 40/75m HF. It was a good outing with several new members participating.

Rob Macedo-KD1CY, Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator, writes:

This was a great exercise executed by Cape Cod ARES yesterday, Saturday 1/25/20. A number of off Cape stations also participated. Some reports on the exercise have also been received and a sampling is listed below:

K1WCC-Henry Brown – Cape Cod ARES Assistant DEC Exercise Report

Marlborough EMA and ARES Drill Report from KV1J-Eric Williams

KD1CY-Rob Macedo ARES SEC Home Station Report

WQ1O-Frank also posted a Facebook post of the Cape Cod ARES exercise in action with pictures and that can be seen here:

Cape Cod ARES 1/25/2020 Exercise Facebook Post

Many thanks to those in Cape Cod and Eastern Massachusetts ARES who made this exercise a success!

