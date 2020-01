The Algonquin Amateur Radio Club will meet on Thursday, February 6, 2020–a week earlier than normal–due to the flea market occurring the following week on February 15.

The club’s flea market will be discussed. Also, there may be a speaker (to be determined).

AARC meetings are held at 7:30 PM in the library of the 1st Lt. Charles W. Whitcomb Middle School in Marlborough, 25 Union Avenue. Use Door #1 at rear of building.