Southeastern MA ARA Meets on March 5, 2020

The Southeastern MA Amateur Radio Association (SEMARA) will hold its monthly business meeting on March 5, 2020 at 7 PM at the clubhouse at 54 Donald Street, Dartmouth, MA.

About SEMARA: Founded in 1932, SEMARA is an ARRL affiliated club. It owns a clubhouse which sits on three acres of land. The clubhouse contains three separate operating positions, each with HF/VHF/UHF gear and desktop computers/monitors, all networked together with high-speed business-class internet. There is also a meeting hall, kitchen area and two restrooms. The club owns and operates three analog repeaters, plus an APRS digipeater and iGate.