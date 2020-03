If anyone is looking for the afternoon sessions of the First Region Net, it is now meeting daily at 1445 and 1615 local time, effective March 9. It continues to meet on 3948 Khz. The time change allows for the interface with the Eastern Area Net which now meets on 7222 Khz at 1515 Monday, Wednesday and Friday and at 1530 all other days. This change will remain in effect until the return to Eastern Standard Time in November. (per K1EIC, FRN Manager).