Harvard Wireless Club Meets March 10, 2020

Hey Everyone, I know that in light of the college asking everyone to leave campus by Sunday, a lot of plans are in flux. During these uncertain times our emergency preparedness skills are as important as they ever have been. Given that we expect an attendance of less than 25 people today, our meeting and elections this evening will still take place as planned. I encourage all underclassmen to consider running for a position. Radios have arrived and will be distributed. Allen Liu, KC1HBB

Allen Liu, KC1HBB, writes on the HWC mailing list:

The wireless club will be meeting at our shack on Linden Street [in Cambridge] at 7 PM on Tuesday, March 10th. We will be having elections for next year’s board and handing out radios to licensed members who have not yet received theirs. There will be food (likely pizza). […]