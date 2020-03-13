CANCELLED: Swapfest at MIT, April & May

From http://w1mx.mit.edu/flea-at-mit/

Posted: March 13, 2020

Under new rules from MIT’s Association of Student Activities, no student-organized events may be held for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. Therefore, the May 17, 2020 Swapfest is also cancelled.

Posted: March 9, 2020

Due to the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, new MIT policies prohibit the hosting of large public events until May 15. Therefore, we regret to inform the Swapfest community that the April 19, 2020 event is cancelled. Vendors who have purchased space for April’s flea (including season pass holders) are eligible for a refund or credit towards a future event. Vendors may contact w1mx-officers@mit.edu with any questions.