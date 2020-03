The NVARC Monday Night Net is reconvening on 16 March.

Same bat-time: at 1930 hours, local.

Same bat-frequency: the 440 N1MNX repeater 442.900MHz, positive offset, PL is specified as 100.0Hz but may not be required.

Volunteers to be Net Control may contact Skip, K1NKR.

-http://n1nc.org