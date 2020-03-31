Yankee Clipper Contest Club Post-WPX SSB Virtual Get-together, March 31, 2020

Jim Idelson, K1IR, writes on the YCCC mailing list:

Great online meetings are no accident. With some planning, our meeting tonight [March 31, 2020] can be a lot of fun for all. Here’s what it takes to make our on-line meeting a success.

Plan to join and participate! More participants means more content and more value to the club.

Get setup for Zoom in advance. I will be in the Zoom room 30 minutes ahead to help people get going. When the meeting is underway at 7, we want to focus on WPX, not Zoom.

Bring interesting content – something for the group to see or hear. Start with a short story to tell. Add a picture of your shack. Show how you have your logger screen setup. The antenna project that generated some extra points. An audio clip of a great experience in the contest. Tell me in advance, and we’ll make sure you can share it ok.

Videoconferencing is more than just a phone call. Done well, an online meeting can be even better than an in-person meeting.