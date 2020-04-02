Yankee Clipper Contest Club Meets April 11, 2020

Dennis Egan, W1UE, writes on the YCCC mailing list:

The April YCCC Meeting will be held via Zoom starting at 1 PM on Saturday, April 11. This will be my first attempt at running a Zoom meeting, so please bear with me. I will try and open the meeting room 10 minutes before the start.

In the meantime, if you have not already loaded Zoom into your computer, it would be good to do so.

The April meeting is traditionally our yearly elections; if someone is interested in any of the officer positions: President, Vice President, Secretary, or Treasurer, please let yourself be known. I’m not sure exactly

how we’re going to vote if we have contested positions, but we’ll figure it out if it’s necessary.

By Friday, 4/10, we’ll put out the information on the Meeting ID#, and another blurb on the topics of the meeting.