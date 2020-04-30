Billerica Amateur Radio Society Meets Online, May 6, 2020

Andy Wallace, KA1GTT, writes on the Billerica ARS web site:

Everyone, the need for health safety has caused us to postpone club meetings at the church, our VE sessions, and our Saturday morning breakfasts. I am sure all of you are unhappy and miss getting together as a club. Me, too!

The Board has discussed the idea of virtual meetings and we have decided that next Wednesday, our normal club meeting date, we will hold a VIRTUAL ZOOM MEETING with members. I am happy to say that Phil Temples, K9HI, ARRL Assistant Eastern Massachusetts Section Manager, will help us on our maiden flight with Zoom. I am trying to line up a speaker for the meeting as we speak – likely it will be regarding Field Day 2020 during changing situations regarding stay-at-home advisories.

I will announce the link to join the Zoom meeting before the meeting date, but it will be posted to the BARS email list and should not be shared outside our Club. Are you on the email list? If not, please send an email to bars-subscribe@w1hh.org and then simply reply to the robot response from the server and you will be subscribed.

Observing our Zoom meeting requires only a web browser and headphones/speakers. You do not need a webcam or microphone unless you want to participate. We will likely have some sort of roundtable where folks can catch up.

Before our meeting date, please go to https://zoom.us/test and see if it will function for you. If you have problems, we can try to assist – feel free to ask questions on the BARS email list.

I am looking forward to “seeing” many of you next Wednesday. This will be a fresh experience for us. I can’t believe we only cancelled the April meeting – it feels like it’s been 12 months and I really want to reconnect with ham friends.